Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 137,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.