Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 34,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, VP Margaret A. Link acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,387.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Sparby purchased 4,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,268.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $236,735. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

