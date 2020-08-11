Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $314,000 in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.59. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $166,441.74. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,857 shares of company stock worth $20,160,499 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

