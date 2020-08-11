Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spotify by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth $996,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 74.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

SPOT opened at $248.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Container Store Group Inc Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio
Container Store Group Inc Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
Knoll Inc Shares Sold by Strs Ohio
Strs Ohio Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp
Strs Ohio Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp
Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Ambarella Inc
Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Ambarella Inc
Strs Ohio Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Strs Ohio Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report