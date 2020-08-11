Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Spotify by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,008,000 after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the second quarter worth $996,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify by 74.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Spotify from $144.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.74.

SPOT opened at $248.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.97 and a 200 day moving average of $178.77.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

