Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after buying an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after buying an additional 1,092,635 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 343.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,737,000 after buying an additional 971,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $29,066,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in II-VI by 41.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 377,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $2,703,515 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.30. II-VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.