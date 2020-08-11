Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 71.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,926,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

