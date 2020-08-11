Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 941 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Amc Networks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amc Networks by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Amc Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Amc Networks stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

