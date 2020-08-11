Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $326,000 in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 53.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $627.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

