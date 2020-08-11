Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $324,000 in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in DHT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DHT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 111,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. DHT Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

