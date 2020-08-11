Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $207,000 in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

