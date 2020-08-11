Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $282,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 16.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Olin by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Olin from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

