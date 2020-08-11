Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,679 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $63,000. Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.