Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Aehr Test Systems worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 90.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 37,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 327,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,756 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEHR stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

