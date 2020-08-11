Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 45.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 45.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

