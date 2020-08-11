Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.46. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

MIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.