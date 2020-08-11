60,759 Shares in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 39.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 946,135 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 182.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,228,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 746,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,692.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,000. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

