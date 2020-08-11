Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,075. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a current ratio of 17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.