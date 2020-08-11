Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 26.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the first quarter valued at about $3,377,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TCP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

TCP opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.07.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

