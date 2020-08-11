Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,736 York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of York Water by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of York Water by 2.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of York Water by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. York Water Co has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YORW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

