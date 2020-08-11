Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,121 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,873,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 70,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 458.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after buying an additional 880,534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

DWLD stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

