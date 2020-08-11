Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1,669.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 84,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 106,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1,105.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

