Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,250 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 48,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TYG stock opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

