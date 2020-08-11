Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

