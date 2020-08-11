Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 40,342 Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 287,821 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 537,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

