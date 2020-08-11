9,479 Shares in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMMU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,777,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,687,000 after buying an additional 1,081,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 232,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,794,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunomedics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 3.41.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

