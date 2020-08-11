Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 452,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

