Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STMP. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total transaction of $1,364,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 36,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $9,062,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $27,905,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $299.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

