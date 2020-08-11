Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

SCHC opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

