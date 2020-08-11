Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,900 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 144,548 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,170,000 after buying an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

VIRT opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 51.43%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.72.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

