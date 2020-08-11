Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.1565 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

