Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 14,468 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

