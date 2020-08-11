Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after acquiring an additional 131,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $251,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,558 shares in the company, valued at $533,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $119,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,439 shares of company stock worth $13,865,856. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNX. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

