Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $69.05 and a 52 week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 58.13%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

