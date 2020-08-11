Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 12,661 Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,661 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $620.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.72.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

