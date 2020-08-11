Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 220.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

