Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,274,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $162,663.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,317. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBT. Bank of America started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

