Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 246,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

