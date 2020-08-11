Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 243 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 253,076 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,718,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $928,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.64. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.96. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

