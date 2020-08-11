Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 6,787 Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth $3,040,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ingevity by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Ingevity Corp has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

