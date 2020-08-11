Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,776 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 370,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at $12,953,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 749,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after purchasing an additional 215,154 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 625,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,746,000 after buying an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $57.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

