Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 388.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,006 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,259 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

