First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Insiders purchased 45,560 shares of company stock valued at $304,311 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

