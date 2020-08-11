Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $100,099,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $63,689,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 30.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 685,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,685,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BOCOM International raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.21.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

