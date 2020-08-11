H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,326 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 732,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 79,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in H & R Block by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in H & R Block by 23.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 520,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 99,561 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,546.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 1,927.00% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. H & R Block’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

