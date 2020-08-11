Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,374 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 86.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 385,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 178,778 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 17.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 169,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured in the first quarter worth $928,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPA opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

