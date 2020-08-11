Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 440 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $61,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.71 and a beta of 0.56. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $5,429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,398 shares of company stock worth $40,102,193. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.