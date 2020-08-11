Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 7,502 Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Globus Medical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $66,372.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.