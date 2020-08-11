5,752 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in GATX by 23.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $223,000.

GATX stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

