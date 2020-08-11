Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $61,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,390,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,932,443.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,818,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,586,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,299 shares of company stock valued at $431,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

