State Street Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.72% of Curo Group worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curo Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group in the first quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Curo Group by 74.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $316.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Curo Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 190.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Curo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

